Pictured are Mountain Glen Director of Golf Dave Burleson and Beth Hill, President of the Mountain Glen Women’s Golf Association, who invite area businesses and women golfers to compete in the upcoming Blue Ridge Women’s Golf Invitational on September 7.
Photo submitted
The inaugural Blue Ridge Women’s Invitational golf event at Mountain Glen will benefit girls golf programs in Avery County at the middle school and high school levels.
NEWLAND — Mountain Glen Golf Course has announced that registration is now open for the Club’s inaugural Blue Ridge Women’s Golf Invitational on Sept. 7, 2023. Registration is $75 per person and includes golf and cart fees, goodie bags, a grab-n-go breakfast, and a champion’s luncheon, followed by an awards presentation.
The format will be two-person teams in a Texas Scramble. Teams will be flighted by a combined handicap with the B players handicap adjusted to within eight shots of the A player. The event is expected to attract women golfers from across the mountains and piedmont area of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. To register visit mountainglengolfclub.com, select “Golf Info” and click on “Tournament Info.”
