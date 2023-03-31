WATAUGA — In preparation for its annual Easter Sunrise Service, the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association Inc. is seeking volunteers to assist with cleanup of the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and weather permitting, volunteers are needed to assist in the cleaning of the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens cemetery. Volunteers should plan to meet board members of the MLCA at the top of the cemetery hill outside the office to organize and begin the cleaning projects and pickup of the cemetery grounds prior to Easter Sunday. In addition, volunteers will need to bring tools and work supplies for the two-day effort.
On Easter Sunday morning, April 9, an Easter Sunrise Service will be held outside the mausoleum at 7 a.m. Pastor Roy Dobbins of First Baptist will conduct the service. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held inside the mausoleum. Coffee and donuts will be served following the service.
The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, Inc., a 501c13 tax-deductible entity as designated by the IRS, has as its mission to restore the cemetery to a pristine state, honoring those who are interred there, as well as their families and friends. Volunteers have made invaluable contributions to the cemetery, and their efforts are acknowledged and appreciated.
