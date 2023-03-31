mount lawn 2

The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is made up of individuals with ties to Watauga County, most of whom have loved ones buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery.

Photo submitted

WATAUGA — In preparation for its annual Easter Sunrise Service, the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association Inc. is seeking volunteers to assist with cleanup of the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and weather permitting, volunteers are needed to assist in the cleaning of the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens cemetery. Volunteers should plan to meet board members of the MLCA at the top of the cemetery hill outside the office to organize and begin the cleaning projects and pickup of the cemetery grounds prior to Easter Sunday. In addition, volunteers will need to bring tools and work supplies for the two-day effort.

