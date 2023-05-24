Mount Lawn Cemetary

The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service on Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

 Photo courtesy MLCA

The ROTC Honor Guard from Appalachian State University will begin the ceremony with the presentation of colors, followed by an opening prayer by Reverend Bud Russell. Subsequently, Capt. Jim Fisher will share a brief inspirational message, and Chris Bertolini will close the ceremony with the playing of “Taps.”

