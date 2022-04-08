BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is inviting family and friends of the cemetery to a spring cleanup. On April 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants will gather to spruce things up for the spring season. Participants will rake, pick up debris, trim bushes and trees, pot annuals, mulch and enjoy time with friends who share a common interest.
Individuals are invited to come at any time and stay as long as they would like and be a part of the restoration of Boone’s only perpetual care cemetery. This event is weather permitting.
For more information, contact Nancy Williams at (828) 268-2061.
