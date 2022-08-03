Mo's Boots Ribbon Cutting

The ribbon cutting at Mo’s Boots. Pictured from left to right are: Robin Morgan, Kathy Hardy, Kelly Hardy, Roland Hardy and Avery County Chamber of Commerce Anne Winkleman.

 By Jordyn Daniels

NEWLAND – Mo’s Boots cut is ribbon at its new Newland location on July 29.

The smell of hot dogs and hamburger’s filled the air, and people from all over Avery and Watauga counties came together to help celebrate the grand opening of the newest Mo’s Boots and Carhartt location in Avery County.

