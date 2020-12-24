Hitch up your hound and prepare for an afternoon of four-legged fun and friendly competition, a modified version of the K-9 Keg Pull is returning to the High Country this winter.
The sixth-annual High Country K-9 Keg Pull is scheduled to take place on Jan. 23, at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone at 1 p.m. Guests are invited to come out and enjoy a beer or hot chocolate, browse a variety of handmade dog-themed art and enjoy the race. The event will also feature canine delights such as doggie-beer and warm bone broth, which will be on sale by the event’s organizers.
During this year’s modified keg pull, hounds will race for time as opposed to side by side as in previous years, with prizes from local pet-centric businesses or awards being presented to the fastest and slowest racers. The admission fee for the keg pull is $20, those wishing to participate in the race can register the day of the event.
Money from the event will benefit Partners! Canine, a local nonprofit which rescues dogs from high-kill shelters across the South. According to event organizers, between 200-300 people attended last year’s keg pull, which featured 83 dogs and raised $3,000 for Partners! Caine.
“Let’s continue to do our part to help organizations in need despite the adversity. Together we make strong, stronger,” said High Country Keg Pull founder Lynn Smith.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a face mask will be required for this event.
For more information about this year’s modified High Country K-9 Keg Pull, visit highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com or www.facebook.com/highcountryk9kegpull.
