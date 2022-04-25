BOONE – A Mock Trial Club is working with a North Carolina judge and local attorneys to prepare future attorneys by trying a fictional case.
The Appalachian State University Mock Trial Club is associated with the American Mock Trial Association. Each year, a fee is paid by the team and a fictional case is selected. Cases vary in length but include witness affidavits, charges, evidence, previous rulings and any other necessary information. The club then decides who will work on the defense and prosecution before approaching the case.
Under the mentorship of faculty advisor Paul Meggett and local attorneys, the students involved in this club act as real attorneys while litigating a fictional case. The club meets anywhere from one to three times a week, with the attorneys delivering the opening and closing statements working up to 15 hours a week.
“Basically, we’re pretend attorneys until we’re real ones,” said Mock Trial Club Vice President Mary McCullough.
Many of the members are students in the Government Justice Studies Department at ASU with aspirations of becoming future attorneys. The club is currently not established enough to compete against other schools and therefore host trials within the organization.
Community members are invited to attend the trial, which will be held at the Watauga County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on April 30. The trial will appear to be like any other, with a vetted jury, judge, defense and prosecutions teams and witnesses.
The fictional case to be tried is the State of Midlands versus Michael Harmon. This criminal case involves a fight between two hockey players which results in a death. With many mitigating factors, the intention of the case is to determine if Harmon is guilty of murder.
Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown will oversee the trial, evaluating the presentation of evidence and witness testimonies. Brown may also use the trial as an educational opportunity to instruct students on how specific situations should be handled in the courtroom.
Local attorneys have donated their time to help mentor the students of the mock trial club. The prosecution is working with Jason Harmon while the defense is working with Scott Casey. Both of these criminal attorneys have assisted members of the club in their fall trial and are continuing their support for this case.
“The local attorneys have been vital to the program’s success. We have attorney coaches who work with the teams, helping them prepare their cases and teaching them about the trial process. We also have attorneys who score the competition, leaving valuable feedback on comment cards for our students,” said Mock Trial Club President Caleb Osborne. “At the end of the day, the club is all about legal education for our members. Local attorneys have been extremely receptive of that, and without them the program wouldn’t function.”
Club secretary Alyssa Creech shares that mock trial offers opportunities for students of several aspiring professions, not just those interested in being attorneys.
“I think I’m the only one that doesn’t want to go to law school, but what I really like about the club is that I’m exposed to how proceedings work because I’m going to be in court in my career as well,” said Creech. “I won’t be an attorney necessarily, but it’s still important to get a feel for how it works and it’s helped with my public speaking and networking.”
The club’s executive board has continued the program in order to cultivate experiences for students hoping to attend law school. Other opportunities on ASU’s campus offer LSTAT studying groups, but McCullough said mock trial helps students think like attorneys.
“It’s really going to be the best experience for students who are looking to go into the law field that they can get before they go to law school,” said McCullough. “If any law offices are interested in donating their time to help us next year, we would love that opportunity.”
For more information, email the 2022-2023 Mock Trial Club President Gavrielle Jacobson at jacobsongj@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.