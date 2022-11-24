Reedy.jpeg

Mitchell Reedy

WARRENSVILLE — Blue Ridge Elementary will begin the spring semester of the 2022-2023 school year under new leadership. Mitchell Reedy will step into the role as principal of the school upon the retirement of current principal, Joallen Lowder, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“We would like to thank Mrs. Lowder for her many years of dedicated service to Ashe County Schools,” shared Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eisa Cox.

