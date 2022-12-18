BOONE — Mezzaluna Farmstead creates wool and wood artisan goods for anyone to purchase at the local farmer’s market in Boone.
Every first and third Saturday at the Winter Farmer’s Market, Mezzaluna Farmstead hosts a stand of wool and wood goods handmade by owners River Neff and Sarina Roscigno.
Artisan bowls, vases, utensils and candle holders made of wood are sold, as well as wool potholders, rugs, and sheep-hide accessories.
“River could purchase wood from a mill to make bowls with, and Sarina could purchase clean wool to felt with, but the fact that we harvest our own materials and process them ourselves makes us unique in a way. Handmade crafts can seem expensive when you only see the finished product, but it’s important to remember all the work it took to get it to that point, and to remember that these items are made to last for a lifetime, or multiple lifetimes,” Roscignos said.
“Our products are functional items made by hand from natural materials that we harvest ourselves, and nothing is ever treated with toxic chemicals or imbued with plastic resins. On occasion wood from outside our farm is used for turnings, but it is always local,” Neff said.
The farmstead maintains ethical practices for both their plants and animals. On land that was previously used for tobacco, Mezzaluna Farmstead has transformed the land for sheep and woods.
Although the couple works on the farm, a lot of their practices are done separately. Neff works solely on the woodworking, while Roscigno focuses on the wool-working.
“For Sarina, shearing the sheep is a very labor-intensive process, demonstrated by the fact that professional shearers are few and far between these days. Then the process of cleaning the wool can be tedious. Every seed, every bit of hay, every burr has to be picked out of the wool,” Neff said.
Not only is the sheep-work labor intensive, but the woodworking is as well. The process for Neff can take up to three hours, from tree to bowl.
Their items are for purchase on their website, and at the Winter Farmer’s Market and in the spring and summer, the Watauga County Farmer’s Market.
