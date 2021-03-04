WILKESBORO- The Wilkes Community College Foundation is pleased to announce its first annual MerleFest Mega Raffle in support of scholarships at WCC. Net proceeds from the raffle will directly support the Presidential Scholarship and the WCC SAGE Fellows program. The Mega Raffle includes more than $127,000 in cash and prizes with drawings held every two-minutes during a virtual drawing on Tuesday, May 11, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $100 each and will go on sale on the website on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold. Each ticket purchased entitles the ticket holder to two entries into the drawings. For more information on the benefactors, official contest rules, prize list, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.
MerleFest, presented by Window World, is scheduled to reconvene September 16-19, 2021 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
About MerleFest: MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.
