WILKESBORO — On Nov. 15, MerleFest, presented by Window World, announced the first round of artist additions for the 2023 festival.

Taking place April 27-30, 2023, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, MerleFest 2023 will feature performances from North Carolina’s favorite sons The Avett Brothers, country mega-star and Highwoman Maren Morris, the genre-weaving cultural collective Black Opry Revue. Also joining the lineup are award-winning MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, and many more. 2023 will mark MerleFest’s 35th festival and will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year.

