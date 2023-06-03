Memorial Day

Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May and exists to honor American soldiers who died in combat.

 Photo courtesy Pexels

AVERY COUNTY — Though Memorial Day is often associated with cookouts and three-day weekends, it is important to remember the reason the holiday exists.

On May 5, 1868, it was established that Decoration Day would be on May 30. Decoration Day originally was a time for people to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. That year, the first large observance was held at Arlington National Cemetery, where generals, officials and families of fallen soldiers placed flowers upon the graves while reciting prayers and singing hymns.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.