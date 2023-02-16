Mavis_Staples

Mavis Staples will be in Boone performing at the Schaefer Center Feb. 25.

Mavis_Staples

 Photo courtesy Myriam Santos

BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, features the iconic Mavis Staples, who will kick off the spring series on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” and recently named No. 46 in Rolling Stone magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, the pioneering rhythm and blues and gospel singer brings her powerful message and equally mighty voice to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts for a one-night-only experience.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.