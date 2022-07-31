ATHC - MARY POPPINS Poster.jpg

The “Marry Poppins” poster for the film being shown at the App Theatre.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE– High Country audiences will soon be singing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” when everyone’s favorite nanny descends in Boone as part of the inaugural Saturday Morning Family Film Series at the historic Appalachian Theatre.

Due to a generous sponsorship by Allen Wealth Management, “Mary Poppins” is being offered free of charge to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The film follows the upcoming screening of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” the prior week on Saturday, July 30.

