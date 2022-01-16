WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will host their annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration in 2021 was held via Zoom, however, this year, the event will be in person at the Ashe Arts Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
This year features a performance by Reggie Harris and tributes and accomplishments of African Americans accompanied by the words of the late Dr. King.
The event will be free and open to the public. All participants will be required to wear masks while attending any event held by the Arts Council. In addition, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required.
For more information, call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
