Bud Mikhitatian, an award-winning writer, producer and director in broadcast news, film documentaries and commercial production will hold a special, virtual talk on Mar. 11.
His book, “Many Faces One Voice: Secrets from The Anonymous” people is a journey of surprising discoveries as celebrities, politicians, executives, academicians, recovery leaders and other extraordinary individuals share personal, often breathtaking stories that convey the hope and reality of recovery.
Recovery is the miracle antidote to one of the most destructive forces in our society – addiction. Through first-hand stories in this book, told by people from all walks of life, we learn in intimate detail that recovery is real and that recovery works. The faces and voices of recovery presented in the book give us helpful information on how to deal with addiction and make recovery successful. In doing so, the brave people who are fighting the stigma of addiction and who advocate for recovery inspire us all to see the transformative power of recovery. Recovery, we finally learn is a solution for everyone and all that ails us in our lives.
At least 86-million Americans are directly affected by the addiction of family members or friends. All the rest of us are affected in some way too, if not by intimate pain and suffering, then by the dollar cost of addiction, the failings of recovery healthcare and the eroding of our social capital.
Mikhitarian has also produced a documentary, Anonymous People, to compliment his book. This film is available on Netflix and can be requested at the library. Register in advance for a meeting with Bud Mikhitarian at 4 p.m. on March 11 at http://bit.ly/3r8uEbJ and receive a free copy of his book or film while supplies last.
This conversation and others to come, was funded through a Community Inclusion grant with SAMSHA and NCDHHS in partnership with Ashe and Watauga Public Libraries to raise awareness about mental health through books and conversations.
This community inclusion project aims to build people’s confidence so that they can more readily explore the world of books and reading.
Reading is typically thought of as an isolated activity, both the ARL and NAMI want to break down barriers to reading through connection.
“Reading about people’s lived experiences and gaining insights into mental health conditions through zoom discussion sessions present the perfect collaboration with the library,” says Karen Gross, board member NAMI High Country.
The project will not only connect individuals with mental conditions to reading for pleasure, discovery and new ideas, but it will also connect inclusive communities through sharing author interviews, book discussions with peer support specialists and other facilitators on the topics of insightful communication methods. Participants will learn new tools for self-care found in free Wellness Recovery Action Plan booklets offered by the library.
Topics include; overcoming isolation during COVID19, finding freedom from addictions, moving forward from incarceration, and plans for veterans, active service members, and military in transition. These booklets can be sent out by request through direct mail, or you may pick them up at the library. For more information call Karen, at (336) 982-2100 for information.
