ZIONVILLE — A Mabel School seventh-grader was chosen as one of five students across the U.S. to receive the 2020 John W. Harris Leadership Award, an honor created by the National Junior Beta Club.
Mabel student Addison Totherow was chosen for the honor, which recognizes students who go above and beyond in their service to their school and communities. Totherow is the second John W. Harris Leadership Award winner from Mabel School.
Totherow will be recognized at the National Convention — which was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, and is being rescheduled to take place virtually. As an award winner, she has been awarded a full scholarship to the Beta Summer Leadership Camp scheduled to take place in July.
According to Mabel School, Totherow gives to her community in various ways such as giving valentines to the elderly in the community and fruit baskets to neighbors for Christmas. Totherow is currently working on a project with her Sunday school teacher to design and construct quilts for those unable to leave their homes. Totherow and her mom, Lisa, host craft nights at their church for people who are looking to participate in fellowship. She also helps her church with roadside pickup with Adopt a Highway as well as assists with the church's Vacation Bible School.
Totherow's biggest service initiative to date is called the Pajama Project, in which she has collected and distributed more than 1,600 sets of books and pajamas for children in need. She and her mom have participated in the Pajama Project for more than 10 years.
Additionally, Totherow helps with the Make-A-Wish program, hands out blessing bags for the homeless, has planted flowers at a local nursing home, participates in youth dinners at her church and has helped serve food with the Western Watauga food outreach.
According to the school, Totherow is part of Mabel's Friendship Feeds program organized through the Beta Club. This project won fifth place at the Beta National Convention in 2018. She has also continued to serve on the Service Snapshot Leadership Team.
"Addison is a wonderful student who is always doing what she is supposed to do and sets an example for others," the school stated. "She is a friend to everyone."
Mabel School Principal Elin Reuben said Totherow exhibits the traits of the four R's that the school follows: responsibility, rigor, relationship and respect.
“Addison is the embodiment of both what Mabel School and Beta Club stand for," Reuben said.
The Mabel School Beta Club competes at both the state and the national level and consistently brings home awards, according to the school. The Mabel School Beta Club takes on projects such as Friendship Feeds, Thank a Veteran and The Gift of Service Learning. The school’s Beta Club has also had a Regional Leadership Representative every year since the program's inception in 2017.
Christy Welch, the Mabel School Junior Beta advisor, said the school's club has had state and national winners in woodworking, photography, service learning, academics and other areas.
“Having Junior Beta at Mabel has been a great way to recognize students for skills beyond just academics," Welch said. "It is a great way to honor the whole child."
