WATAUGA — Mabel and Green Valley schools celebrated Arts in Our Schools month throughout March with art projects ranging from drawings to works with clay.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction celebrates March as Arts in Our Schools month by having school groups share their favorite music, dance, theatre, spoken word and works of art with NCDPI staff, friends and family. More information about Arts Education through NCDPI can be found at sites.google.com/dpi.nc.gov/artseducation.
