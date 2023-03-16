unnamed.jpg

Lyndy Phillips will perform magic on April 8 at 7 p.m.

 Photo by Michael Campbell

BLOWING ROCK — Experience magic up close and personal at the VIP Magic Parlor at Chetola Resort.

An extraordinary evening of magic at the intimate VIP Magic Parlor featuring entertainer and magician Lyndy Phillips visits Chetola Resort on April 8. This unique experience offers a rare opportunity to witness the art of magic up close and personal.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.