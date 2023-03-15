BOONE — Appalachian State University recognized and honored the nearly 60,000 members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and their history on Feb. 27 with the hanging of the Lumbee tribal flag in Plemmons Student Union.

Approximately 150 people attended the flag ceremony, held in the student union’s solarium and International Hallway, in person — including Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris, North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs Executive Director Greg Richardson and several tribal council members, with more watching via livestream.

