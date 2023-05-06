LANSING — The Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts in Lansing is preparing for a busy spring and summer season of course offerings for those interested in learning about a wide variety of skills. Classes include pottery, jewelry making, brook making, quilt making, barn quilt work workshops and much more.
Current class schedule
May 11 — Introduction to Jewelry Making with Amy Bumgardner
May 19-20 — Broom Making with Dustin Cecil
May 24 — Learn to Throw Pottery Begins
May 25 — Intermediate Throw Pottery Begins
June 3 — Intermediate Quilt Making
June 5 — Beginner Quilt Making
June 6 — Kids Clay Camp Begins
June 20 — Kids Adobe Workshop Begins
June 21 — Nicaraguan Ceramicist Master Workshop Begins
