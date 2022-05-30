BOONE — The pool at the Watauga Community Recreation Center was packed on May 22 as more than 50 swimmers took part in a swimathon to raise money for a well in South Sudan.
In total, the day saw 3,375 laps swum between the lap pool and two swimmers who took their talents to the ocean. The lap total was more than the original goal of 1,350 laps.
The ultimate goal of the swimathon was not to just have a fun Sunday in the pool. The event raised more than $9,000 to help build a well in South Sudan where roughly half of the population struggles to access clean water.
Inspired by the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, the event was organized by the Crawley family of Jenna, Ryan and 10-year-old Ayla, who have a history of charitable actions.
Spearheaded by Ayla, the family raised more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House in Boone by hiking 102 miles of the Appalachian Trail in summer 2021, while also setting up the Givers of Hope movement, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. At the swimathon, Ayla herself put in 140 laps, the third-most for the 12-and-under group, which was only topped by two adults.
Through their events and fundraisers, the Crawleys have built connections with companies willing to lend a hand, and the swimathon was sponsored by Kid Cove, Speckled Trout Outfitters, Hatchet Coffee, Stick Boy Bread Company, Osprey, Elite Electric, Tatum Galleries, Deal and Moseley and Smith, LLP.
Osprey was a big part of the event, donating multiple boxes of outdoors gear that was available in a silent auction that ran alongside the event.
While the event may have been limited to a Sunday morning, the campaign to raise money is still going and can be found at www.classy.org/team/378156.
