BLOWING ROCK — Katherine Lile, local shop owner and now author, held a launch party for her new crafting book, Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects.

The excitement was palpable as Katherine Lile and her staff celebrated her book release. Lile owns and operates The Mountain Thread Company, a crafting and fabric shop in Blowing rock that she opened in 2015. She held her launch party at her shop and had snacks, a silent auction and demonstrations from the crafts in her book. Lile was on the porch signing books for those who purchased them.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.