Jim Taylor, President of LIFE Village, the residential program for adults with autism and related challenges, presented Tom Mayer with the LIFE Village Outstanding Service Award in front of Hope Chapel on Sept. 29.
It was here that a prayer was said in 2010 for the success of KAMPN — Kids with Autism Making Progress in Nature — Taylor, said.
Mayer, executive editor at Mountain Times Publications, brought together editors from surrounding newspapers to tour the 25-acre camp site, owned by Taylor and his wife, early on in the program’s conception.
In 2014, when the program transitioned from KAMPN to LIFE Village, parents and members of the organization met again at Hope Chapel to pray for the success of the organization. Faithfully, Mayer reached out to editors in the area to get the word out.
The outstanding service award recognizes annually individuals who honor LIFE Village’s mission of dedication and service to the exceptional population.
Mayer always gave his “undivided attention and support,” Taylor said. “The KAMPN program owes a lot of its success to him.”
