BOONE — Local nonprofit organizations are collaborating to bring accessible garden workshops to the community.
On May 20 at 5 p.m., the Watauga Food Council is working with the Hunger and Health Coalition and Grow Watauga to host a Bucket Gardening Skillshare Workshop. At the Hospitality House gardens, Hunger and Health Coalition Grants and Program Manager Ben Loomis will lead an anticipated 25 individuals in creating a bucket garden. The demonstration will be recorded and posted to the Watauga Food Council’s Facebook and website.
The Watauga Food Council works to unite nonprofits, farmers and individuals interested in getting involved in issues of food security in the community. One of the organization’s missions this year is to host a series of gardening demonstrations that require little resources geared towards beginners as a way to incorporate healthy food growing into more people’s lives.
Loomis has been gardening in the High Country for close to ten years through skills learned through Appalachian State University’s Sustainable Development Program. He said there are many ways to garden with little land and limited resources and bucket gardening is one of the most accessible methods.
“I am particularly fond of the bucket gardening technique because buckets are usually available and can be found for free at local restaurants. It’s a great way to add gardening space when you only have a porch, very small yard or rental unit,” said Loomis. “Many people are in a position where they really like to grow things but don’t have the land to do it. Using five gallon buckets, you can plant many things to adulthood.”
Loomis said that when using a five gallon bucket, herbs, peppers, tomatoes and root vegetables all can be grown successfully. Using a double bucket system can make plants self-watering by creating a reservoir of water in a bucket under the plants, allowing water access throughout the season without roots getting soggy.
The Watauga Food Council hopes to host more gardening workshops moving forward, covering methods like square foot gardening and composting. Individuals interested in hosting a workshop can email wataugafoodcouncil@gmail.com.
