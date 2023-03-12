ATHC - Local Night @AppTheatre- Brooks Forsyth.jpg

Valle Crucis native Brooks Forsyth will perform at the Appalchian Theatre.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — In the final month of the Local Night @AppTheatre series, Brooks Forsyth with opening act Will Easter will perform on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Hailing from Valle Crucis, Brooks Forsyth is a musician of Appalachia and beyond. He began his musical career playing on street corners and in BBQ restaurants on the road to becoming a Nashville recording artist. Brooks’ musical style encompasses a variety of genres, particularly within Americana. He’s developed a large repertoire of original songs featuring a versatile guitar style consisting of both flatpicking and fingerpicking techniques. Throughout the last 16 years, he has performed across America as a solo act and with a variety of musical ensembles.

Will Easter (1).jpeg

Will Easter will open for Brooks Forsyth at the Appalchian Theatre.

