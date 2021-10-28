‘The Devil’s Daughter: A Harley Quinn Story’ will premiere at Golden Ticket Cinemas in Lenoir on Oct. 30.
Golden Ticket Cinema’s feature’s premiere Live at Golden Ticket Cinemas Twin, 1966 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The night begins with a Q&A with the cast, followed by the debut, and time to meet and greet with the cast afterward. Tickets are $15 each with proceeds going to support the fight against domestic violence.
The film will be released, for free, on Facebook and YouTube, on Halloween night, with a donation link provided to continue our support of Gracious Hands.
“The Devil’s Daughter” possesses a focused take on the effects of domestic violence and abuse in the same vein as Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” movie brought to light and attention to the devastating effects of untreated mental illness. Additionally, the project has a definitive horror tone added to it, to set it apart from other screen adaptations of this iconic DC character.
Through this production, we will be raising awareness and funds to support the fight against domestic violence in all forms by partnering with Gracious Hands as one of our primary beneficiaries. Director, Sonja Chisolm, and her amazing team at Gracious Hands have, for the last six years, providing mothers and their children with resources and solutions to move them from homeless to housing and self-sufficiency and love them back to life. You can find out more about this wonderful organization at www.gracioushandshousing.org.
To find out more about the film visit www.facebook.com/realdevilsdaughter.
