CHEROKEE — Dogtown Spirit, Avery County’s local competitive cheer league, came home on Sunday, April 16, with three Mountain National first-place Traditional Recreational Division wins. The team traveled Friday, April 14, for a two-day Maximum Cheer and Dance Nationals event, competing at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino Event Center.

Dogtown Spirit consists of the 18 and under division “Pound,” the age 12 and under division, the “Dogs,” and the 8 and under age division, “Pups.” Each age division earned top titles in their respective divisions, according to owner and lead coach Kerri Teague.

