The Dogtown Spirit “Pound” team of Izzy Wilson, Carly Vance, Sabrina Weiner, Zoe Carpenter, Kadance Vance, Kaitlyn McDaniel, with owner and lead coach Kerri Teague and assistant director Jaimie Hopson.
Dogtown Spirit’s “Dogs” group members. Pictured front row Alia Hopson, Paisley Jo Forbes, Ellie Blevins, Lila Sanderson, Yazmin Herrera, Kendall Vance, Willa Beattie, Piper Madison, Tatum Phillips, Maple Teague, Bailey Bond, Addy Stevens and Addison Hoilman. Pictured back row are owner and lead coach Kerri Teague, team mom Nikki Ploszaj, assistant director Jaimie Hopson, and team mom Randi Jo Forbes.
The “Pups” team. Pictured are team moms Jessica Gouge and Jordan Waycaster, Scarlett Robinson, Adelyn Young, Daisy Johnson, Emma Waycaster, Georganna Bunton, Kora Gouge, Savannah Trzebiatowski, Olivia Garrison, Maple Teague, and Ellie Jones, with owner and lead coach Kerri Teague and assistant director Jaimie Hopson.
The Dogtown Spirit “Pound” team of Izzy Wilson, Carly Vance, Sabrina Weiner, Zoe Carpenter, Kadance Vance, Kaitlyn McDaniel, with owner and lead coach Kerri Teague and assistant director Jaimie Hopson.
Photo submitted
Dogtown Spirit’s “Dogs” group members. Pictured front row Alia Hopson, Paisley Jo Forbes, Ellie Blevins, Lila Sanderson, Yazmin Herrera, Kendall Vance, Willa Beattie, Piper Madison, Tatum Phillips, Maple Teague, Bailey Bond, Addy Stevens and Addison Hoilman. Pictured back row are owner and lead coach Kerri Teague, team mom Nikki Ploszaj, assistant director Jaimie Hopson, and team mom Randi Jo Forbes.
Photo submitted
The “Pups” team. Pictured are team moms Jessica Gouge and Jordan Waycaster, Scarlett Robinson, Adelyn Young, Daisy Johnson, Emma Waycaster, Georganna Bunton, Kora Gouge, Savannah Trzebiatowski, Olivia Garrison, Maple Teague, and Ellie Jones, with owner and lead coach Kerri Teague and assistant director Jaimie Hopson.
CHEROKEE — Dogtown Spirit, Avery County’s local competitive cheer league, came home on Sunday, April 16, with three Mountain National first-place Traditional Recreational Division wins. The team traveled Friday, April 14, for a two-day Maximum Cheer and Dance Nationals event, competing at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino Event Center.
Dogtown Spirit consists of the 18 and under division “Pound,” the age 12 and under division, the “Dogs,” and the 8 and under age division, “Pups.” Each age division earned top titles in their respective divisions, according to owner and lead coach Kerri Teague.
The league will compete one last time this season at another Maximum Cheer and Dance Nationals event in Myrtle Beach, SC, on May 13 and 14.
Members of the community can see them perform their winning routines at The Town of Newland’s Spring Fling from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 29.
For more information about Dogtown Spirit summer tumble and stunt camps, as well as 2023-24 season signup, contact Teague at (828) 260-9533.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.