SUGAR GROVE — Knee-deep in the Watauga River, volunteers picked up metal, plastic and more in a river cleanup on July 31 organized by Ted Swartzbaugh, local business owner of the Tarpestry, an outdoor goods company.
The very first recipient of micro-grant funding from Continuum Consulting Services LLC, Swartzbaugh said the cleanup day was a “pilot” for what he hopes to be a larger community event in the future.
Swartzbuagh said the idea came to him as an event the community could rally around. This year, volunteers headed out to the river in groups and enjoyed food, drinks and music by the waterside.
Tarpestry was joined by local businesses in donating to the event: Booneshine Brewing provided beer, Kindly Kitchen donated produce and the Blue Ridge Conservancy joined as well.
Businesses from outside of the region also helped fund the event. CEO Wendy White and President Lisa Main, co-founders of Continuum Consulting LLC, attended the event in support of White’s effort “Let’s Choose Love,” which donates microgrants to “any project that does good in the world,” according to Continuum Consulting LLC’s website. The grant comes with consultation with Continuum staff to help guide the project.
Based out of Colorado, White said she and Main had other business in the region but were thrilled to see the first microgrant in action.
In the future, Swartzbaugh said his dream is to host the event at the Valle Crucis Community Park.
“There would be 10 teams of three to five people that will cover different sections of the river and compete to pick up the most trash,” Swartzbaugh said.
His plan would be to have groups meet back at the Valle Crucis Community Park where there would be bands and food trucks for a community celebration. The Watauga Riverkeeper, which also hosts river cleanup events, said they will be excited to join Swartzbaugh next year and help expand the event, Swartzbaugh said.
“We learned a lot about logistics this year,” Swarzbaugh said. Imagining this cleanup as a dry-run, Swarzbaugh said he learned about how to make dropping off and picking up groups at the river run more smoothly and about the importance of having a boat or vessel to carry garbage bags as they become heavier while volunteers work their way down the river.
At the end of the day, Tarpestry raffled off an assortment of their products to volunteers, including neck gaiters, socks and a tarpestry, as well as a utility bag from the brand Tsuga — which provides cutting and sewing services for the Tarpestry brand.
Ultimately, the group of volunteers hauled many bags of trash out of the river, finding items such as tires, car part scraps, metal, ceramics and even a baby doll. In the coming years, Swarzbaugh said he would like to weigh the trash and have groups compete for the most trash collected by weight.
“We just hope to get more people involved and make it bigger next year,” Swarzbaugh said. Moving forward, he hopes to approach other businesses and organizations earlier to partner for the event as well as increase publicity to spread the word to more community members.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
