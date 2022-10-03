WATAUGA — The local band Loose Roosters are releasing their third studio album, Self Titled to the public on Nov. 21.
"A mental health therapist, two luthier and a blacksmith walk into a bar, the bartender says 'Loose Roosters'" said Tim Jones, frontman of the band and lead vocalist.
Followers of the band often laugh at the anecdote that is said at some point during most shows. The joke describes band members Tim Jones, bass player Ben McPherron, Dirk Brown the drummer, and Chris Capozzoli on guitar and vocals full time jobs.
If you ask the band, the music is truly their passion. The band is known for their country-rock sound. The band members are from the Watauga County area.
As a bonding exercise, when the band meets once a week, they will have dinner together before rehearsal. With every rehearsal the band becomes more in sync, with a 'hive mind' effect.
"I never have had a performance or rehearsal or an evening dinner where I left without a smile. So that's great. That's as hard as it can be or as easy as it can be. It's always the underlying tone that keeps you going," Brown said.
Throughout the pandemic, the bands loyalties only grew in strength. They relied on each other through the ups and downs, and continued to make music together.
"These guys were the bubble. That was the self care piece of it, too, nobody else could connect. But we were connecting and we were writing and we were figuring out how to be together through that. So, that was when I think the pandemic was when things really solidified for us," Jones said.
Over the past two year the band has gone through some changes, adding their newest band member Ben Mcpherron. According to the band, McPherron's sound helped hone and fine tune their songs that allowed the album to be possible.
"I tend to be very detail oriented with music. Tim will bring something in and I''ll have some suggestions that are in the margins and make things a little cleaner, tighter, stuff like that," McPherron said.
The music on the album is a mix of Tim Jones personal music and newer song that have evolved to match the bands sound.
The Loose Rooster's hope to evoke emotion with their new album through their lyricism as well as the music itself.
"If you're not feeling an emotion, maybe we're not doing something right or maybe that emotion is not for you, but we want we want an emotion to be felt when when we're playing. I feel like you connect with your audience more if they can relate to the music or feel something from it. Music has always done that for me. My whole life. So I want our music to do that for others too," Capozzoli said.
The Loose Roosters will be playing on Oct. 6 at Music in the Beer Garden in Boone.
