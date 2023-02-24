BOONE — Alex DelTurco creates custom cakes and cupcakes with the new business Layers of Love.
Alex DelTurco began their time in Boone as a student at Appalachian State where they graduated with a bachelors degree in Biology. While in school, they rediscovered their love of baking and creativity. They worked in a local prominent bakery.
“I worked in a bakery when I was in high school. So, here, my side job was a baking job. There, I got promoted to do, like, just cakes,” DelTurco said. “I’ve been making expensive cakes for other people for a long time — like five years — and I’m really good at it. I love it.”
After the recognizing the passion, DelTurco decided to create cakes and sell them in their own time. They created Layers of Love in January and sold them through Instagram.
“This person actually did a photo shoot with this heart shaped cake that I made. It was a Valentine’s Day and birthday photoshoot with all these cool props and the cake was the main prop,” DelTurco said. “That was so cool because they have a lot of followers were able to promote my work.”
Quickly, Layers of Love gained traction. By February, the business was forced to deny requests due to the high influx of customers. Given that the cakes are all custom and do not use any type of fondant, one cake can take up to three hours depending on the amount of customization.
This summer, Layers of Love is planning to participate in the the Farmers Market in Boone.
“I’ve connected with a lot of local people, and I think I will be able to connect even more with the community through the Farmers Market. Especially since I will be able to actually show my face with my product. It’s kind of difficult to connect just over social media sometimes,” DelTurco said.
DelTurco aims to give back to the community in the future.
“I would love to have a percentage of profits going back into the community. At this point, it’s difficult to do that because I’m trying to grow and achieve my goals. Eventually, the goal is to be immersed in the community and uplift, and support it,” DelTurco said.
