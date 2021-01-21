At the end of January, local artist Kent Paulette will be contributing one of his newest works of art to a charity benefiting children. His painting, “Charlotte Reflections,” will be auctioned off during the 2021 Dream Gala on Jan. 30. The event raises money for Dream on 3, a sports nonprofit providing kids living with a disability or life-altering condition an opportunity to live out their ultimate sports dreams.
From his home studio in the mountains of the High Country, Paulette said he was inspired to paint “Charlotte Reflections” by the region’s vibrant fall colors. The original painting is 5-foot wide and was created in part by adding fresh snow directly to the paint used to stain the canvas.
“I donated this painting to Dream on 3, because I think they’re really helping to make dreams come true and bring joy and magic to the Dream Kids’ lives,” Paulette said.
In past years, the Dream Gala has been a black tie event held in Founder’s Hall, at the bottom of the Bank of America building in Uptown Charlotte. In 2020, 700 people attended Dream Gala, which raised $676,185 for Dream on 3. At last year’s live auction, Paulette’s painting, “Charlotte Dreams,” sold for $11,000 with all proceeds going to Dream on 3.
This year’s Dream Gala will be a live event held online on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 7p.m. Participants can enjoy a night filled with music, professional athletes, a silent auction and the stars of the show – the Dream Kids. Those interested can register to attend the virtual event for free at dreamon3.org/dream-gala-registration, everyone who registers will be entered to win a free trip to Cancun.
Paulette grew up in Hickory and said he has fond memories of visiting Charlotte, often to go to Discovery Place, Hornets games and the Neighborhood Theatre. He brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to this portrait of the Queen City. In addition to the snow, Paulette also collected water from the creek in his backyard to mix with the paint. He used a large palette knife to paint the thick texture in “Charlotte Reflections,” with rough texture on the top half of the painting for the trees and buildings and a softer texture on the bottom for the water’s reflection.
Paulette’s art gallery, Studio 140 at Sorrento’s, is located at 140 Azalea Cir SE in Banner Elk. For more information about Paulette and his work visit at www.KentPaulette.com. Those interested in learning more about Dream on 3 and the Dream Gala virtual event can visit www.dreamon3.org/.
