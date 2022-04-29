BOONE — The works of “Out of the Blue: Artists of the Blue Ridge” can be seen at the Jones House from May 6 to May 30.
“Out of the Blue: Artists of the Blue Ridge” is an artists collective consisting of Marion Cloaninger, Susan B. Marlowe, Marsha Holmes and Beth Andrews. This group of women have been exhibiting and working closely with one another since 2015, creating a variety of art, from classic to contemporary, inspired by the beauty and “spirit” of the Blue Ridge region.
“The exhibition at Jones House is called “Out of the Blue,” and that’s also the name of our group. We came up with the name because we’re all very different and we’re all very expressive,” said Cloaninger. “We have a really good group collaboration and help support each other in our art, and the show at Jones House is going to show the difference in our work but how well they hang together.”
Cloaninger is best known for colorful acrylic mixed media painting created through a process of non-traditional layering of pourings, papers, monoprints and collage elements. Subjects range from abstractions of landscapes, foliage and portraits.
Marlowe creates whimsical and colorful paintings with the intention of capturing joy. Many of her works focus on cattle in various perspectives, whether that be posing or wearing festive clothing. In 2013, Marlowe was awarded the Paul Green Multimedia Award for her illustrations in the book “Goodnight Boone.” More recently, she has focused on “portraying the Blue Ridge Parkway stone arches as portals into the extraordinary landscape.”
Holmes is a classically trained artist that has a goal to “mindfully see and express through her drawings and paintings.” She is known for drawing in addition to oil and acrylic painting. Holmes has been awarded various awards while exhibiting throughout the Carolinas, and many of her pieces are currently a part of private collections.
Andrews, who previously worked as an illustrator and graphic designer, incorporates aspects of fine and commercial art in her creations. She incorporates college and mixed media with traditional painting and drawing while “creating a sense of wholeness and balance between seemingly disparate elements.”
Despite their stylistic difference, the women work closely in collaboration to challenge and support one another.
“The wonderful thing about collaborating is it isn’t necessarily about collaborating on the same piece, although we have done that. It’s really an opportunity to share ideas and inspire and challenge each other,” said Andrews. “We push and give each other nudges outside of our comfort zones … I feel like what happens is sometimes you find yourself wanting to go in a slightly different direction or experiment more or try a different technique or colors you normally don’t use.”
The group shares that the intimate setting of the Jone House allows for smaller pieces to “shine” unlike a larger gallery where they might disappear on the walls. “Out of the Blue” will have cards and mounted original and print art that they believe is perfect for a Mother’s Day gift.
A reception will take place during the First Friday Art Crawl on the first day of the exhibition May 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit joneshouse.org/gallery.
