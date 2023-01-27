James and the Giant Peach

“James and the Giant Peach” will be onstage at Lees-McRae College February 23 to 26.

James and the Giant Peach

 Photo courtesy of Lees-McRae College

BANNER ELK ─ The Lees-McRae Theatre Arts department presents their latest fun-filled, adventurous on-stage tale, Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach.” Based on Dahl’s magical children’s book of the same name this play is a fun, family friendly event. The show will play in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s north campus from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 23 to 26, with evening shows at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to all showings are on sale now.

While everyone can enjoy “James and the Giant Peach,” the production will be catered to young audiences. The costumes and set design seek to harness the whimsicalness that made Dahl’s book a hit with generations of children.

