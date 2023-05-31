LINVILLE FALLS — The sixth annual Murder Mystery Evening at the Linville Falls Winery was once again a sold out event, with all the money benefiting the MCC Foundation for scholarships. A total of $142,623 has been awarded to the tune of 70 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year, and the event helps as a funding source, as MCC reports that 83% of Mayland students are in need of financial assistance to attend school.

Students with the drama department at Mountain Heritage High School demonstrated the importance of supporting such a cause. While talking to some of the actors from the Mountain Heritage drama department, it showed a lot was learned about why it is so important to support this great cause.

