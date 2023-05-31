Avery High School’s culinary department students provided the meal for the Murder Mystery Evening at Linville Falls Winery on May 18. Culinary students include Joey Towler, Oakley Hughes, Hunter Bailey, Tyler Ollis, Eden Kitchin and Emma Kitchin. The culinary instructor is Helena Kitchin.
Mountain Heritage High School drama students performing during the murder mystery included Matthew Pendley, Silas Maldonado, Bianca Allen, Emma Gregory, Eli Martin, Briana McFalls, Ace Hedgecock, James Grant III, Stella Letterman, Jordan Crain, Tyler Schwock, with theater instructor Annie Holtzclaw.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Dessert offerings from the Avery High School culinary department for the Murder Mystery Night included strawberry pastry pops, berry tarts and chocolate truffles.
LINVILLE FALLS — The sixth annual Murder Mystery Evening at the Linville Falls Winery was once again a sold out event, with all the money benefiting the MCC Foundation for scholarships. A total of $142,623 has been awarded to the tune of 70 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year, and the event helps as a funding source, as MCC reports that 83% of Mayland students are in need of financial assistance to attend school.
Students with the drama department at Mountain Heritage High School demonstrated the importance of supporting such a cause. While talking to some of the actors from the Mountain Heritage drama department, it showed a lot was learned about why it is so important to support this great cause.
