LIFE Village

Candace Lang, program director, Rich Lang, Erin Lang, Greg Coral, board chairman, Dr. Jim Taylor, president emeritus, Connor Burleson and Mark Magnum, executive director.

 Photo submitted

The Boone Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 23rd welcoming LIFE Village to downtown Boone. LIFE Village (Living Innovations For Exceptional) provides affordable housing options with support for adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. The new office location is at 920 West King Street. LIFE Village looks forward to building more partnerships in the community especially with property owners, land owners and management companies to support a population that is often left out of conversations involving affordable housing. To learn more visit, www.thelifevillage.net.

