BOONE – On Jan. 19, LIFE Village, a High Country organization dedicated to meeting the ongoing residential and community living needs of adults with autism and other related disorders presented former board of directors chair Tom Truman with an award for his service and dedication to the nonprofit.
From 2019 to 2020 Truman served as the chairman of the organization’s board of directors and was also instrumental in the overall development of LIFE Village, serving as a volunteer with the organization since its humble beginnings as KAMP’N, or Kids with Autism Making Progress in Nature.
“We changed the nonprofit organization to LIFE Village. That’s when Tom started working with us to develop the board and bring it where it’s at today,” said Jim Taylor, president emeritus of LIFE Village. “I commend Tom Truman for such an outstanding job, for his leadership and role in the development of LIFE Village. He’s a great guy, he had a lot of skills that helped us out and we needed him.”
The award was initially presented to Truman during the organization’s board meeting via Zoom. Greg Corallo has since taken over the position of Board of Director’s Chair for Life Village.
To learn more about the work of LIFE Village, visit www.thelifevillage.net/. LIFE Village can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/LIFEvillage1.
