A gallery and art workshop in Boone celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 8 at its new location.
Let’s Be Artsy offers art classes for people of all skill levels and ages, as well as an art gallery that will soon feature work from local artists.
“Boone doesn’t have anything like this,” said Angelia Wilson, the owner of Let’s Be Artsy. “So this is perfect for this community.”
The step-by-step classes include painting, ceramics and working with various materials such as wood and styrofoam.
Wilson, an art and design professor at Lees-McRae College, has been an artist her entire life and has always wanted to open an art business.
Let’s Be Artsy originally opened in 2019 with Wilson teaching art classes out of her house. As the business continued to grow, Let’s Be Artsy moved into its current space located at 2348 Hwy 105 Heritage Ct. suite #8, Boone.
“The space gives us room to do everything that we want to do, so it’s very exciting,” Wilson said. The vibrant open studio provides customers with all of the space and materials that they need to create their own expressive artwork.
This business has been 25 years in the making, Wilson said. It has really picked up in the last several years as more and more people have become interested.
“All my life I’ve wanted my own art business where I could have a gallery and then have some fun,” Wilson said. “So that’s what started it all.”
More information on how to sign up for classes can be found at www.letsbeartsy.com/index.html.
