ASHE COUNTY — Independence Day has been a staple in the United States for centuries as citizens celebrate their freedom and democracy. A number of traditions take place on July 4 including cookouts, tailgates, outdoor recreation and activities and the all encompassing, eye-catching firework shows held throughout the nation.
In Ashe County, the Fourth of July firework show is a must-see to locals and tourists. Shows took place at Ashe Park in pre-pandemic times where thousands of people filled the park with blankets, chairs and cars to see the astonishing fireworks set off by Parks and Recreation. However, once COVID-19 hit the county in 2020, the show was moved to 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson, just in-between Mt. Jefferson and downtown. This show connects the two Jeffersons and holds convenient access from all over.
According to Ashe County Parks and Rec., the vantage point has made an attractive area for the fireworks.
On-lookers were encouraged to view from downtown West Jefferson, Walmart, Lowe’s Hardware, the Ashe Civic Center, Goodwill, Midway Baptist Church, Skyline, State Farm Insurance and more to ensure the best spot for the show, which began at 9:30 p.m.
Residents in Jefferson were also able to see the show from the comfort of their own front porch.
Celebrations over the weekend concluding with the fireworks show but were not limited. Many took the opportunity of the nice July weather and found themselves floating down the New River, shopping on main street in West Jefferson during sidewalk sales, hiking on Mt. Jefferson and more.
