BANNER ELK — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Lees McRae is happy to announce that Forum will be returning to campus this summer.
The Forum at Lees-McRae began in 1979 and has been providing musical entertainment to area communities at Lees-McRae College. To ensure the safety or our patrons, the theater will operate at half capacity, but will be running two shows a night.
The 2021 Summer Forum season will take place at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theater. Shows will begin at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open 30-minutes prior to each performance.
For questions or to purchase season tickets contact Forum Coordinator Elizabeth Roberts at (828) 898-8748 or by email at forum@lmc.edu.
Monday night shows for 2021:
- Mac Frampton: That Mancini Magic-June 14
- December ’63 Music: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons-June 21
- Symphony of the Mountains-June 28
- Ted Vigil’s Ultimate John Denver Tribute-July 5
- Shades of Buble, Three Man Trio-July 12
- Ben Gulley-Classical and Opera Tenor-July 19
- Masters of Soul-Groups performing Motown-July 26
- Daniel Rodriguez and the Highland Divas, The “singing policeman” and Three Sopranos for an International Musical Journey-August 2
