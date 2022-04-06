BANNER ELK – Former Lees-McRae College Police Department Chief David Searcy presented Brandon Greer as the new chief at a special ceremony on Thursday, March 31 at 3 p.m.
Executive Director of Campus Operations HD Stewart presented Searcy with a frame containing his duty badge, patch, name tag and eagle pins and also shared his gratitude to Searcy for his service.
“Thank you for your service. You’ve dedicated a lot of time and energy to this campus,” said Stewart. “Students, you should thank them, too. They put you and your safety first, the good men who put their lives on the line for you, befriend you and stand beside you at all times.”
David Searcy, a former North Carolina Highway Patrol officer with 29 years of experience, was hired to establish a police department at Lees-McRae following the campus’s shift to student safety after a series of shootings in the nation in 2018 and 2019. Searcy shared that though he never anticipated working on a college campus, he was appreciative of the Lees-McRae community.
“This position has several roles here. Being on this campus, there are several different hats; law enforcement has probably been the least of those roles that I’ve had on this campus,” said Searcy. “It’s been a mentor, a father at times, a counselor. The greatest thing I’ll take away from this campus is the friendships that I’ve built with each and every one of you.”
Searcy shared that with his retirement, he will dedicate his time to his campaign for Watauga County sheriff.
Searcy then invited Greer forward to present him with his eagles in a self-written recognition.
“Brandon, I give you this charge as I place these eagles upon you. Brother Brandon Greer, I now give you this charge. Never forget your oaths to serve humanity, be humble,” said Searcy. “While looking behind us, never let us forget where we have come from. While looking ahead, never forget that the past has prepared you for tomorrow. Show kindness and grace where you can, act accordingly when you must.”
Following a salute, Greer shared his gratitude for Searcy and the opportunity to serve as chief. He said that though he never imagined being a campus police officer and that he appreciated Searcy asking him to serve Lees-McRae when he was initially hired.
“(Searcy) asked me if I wanted the opportunity to help him build a police department from the ground up. This was much more than a job offer,” said Greer. “I’m so honored to be here and serve as chief for this campus.”
Greer has 20 years of experience in the police force and has worked at Lees-McRae since August 2020.
Pastor Ted Henry then shared scripture passages and said a blessing over the two officers before attendance were invited to enjoy refreshments and converse with Searcy and Greer.
