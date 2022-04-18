BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) is now accepting applications for the program’s 18th annual summer session. This year’s session is held Sunday, June 5 through Saturday, June 25.
The program was founded by Lees-McRae alumna Jane Baucom Stephenson (’57), and since its original inception in 1987 the program’s mission has remained the same; to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women in the Southern Appalachia region.
NOSW is seeking 14 women to take part in this year’s session. The three-week program is free for participants, and assistance with travel and childcare costs are available. Throughout the session participants explore career options, set educational goals, and develop leadership skills.
Women who have or are pursuing a GED or high school diploma, are classified as low-income, and who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachia region are eligible to apply for this year’s session with NOSW.
For more information and to request a paper application, contact NOSW Program Director Jennie Harpold at (828) 898-8905 or harpoldj@lmc.edu.
