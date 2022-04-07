BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College President Lee King announced the institution received a $30 million Community Facilities Direct Loan from United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development for campus preservation and development at a special ceremony on April 1.
The college will use the loan to renovate buildings on campus. Renovations will be done to three historic buildings and include installation of fire suppression sprinklers, making the buildings Americans with Disabilities Code compliant, updating the wiring systems to bring them to current electrical code and converting Tennessee and Virginia resident halls into living-learning communities for first-year students.
In addition to these renovations, the North Carolina Building will become multi-purpose. The first floor will feature a technology lab and meeting space and the second floor will be an open space for a variety of uses. The Pinnacle Room will be revitalized as a student cafe. The goal is to bring the center of student activity to the historic commons in the heart of campus.
“I can tell you that this is probably the single most exciting time in Lees-McRae’s history when we’re thinking about where we’re able to go as an institution,” said King. “I could never have dreamed that I would get to be working with so many others that would be part of the process to transform this beautiful place and bring these historic structures back to life.”
Lee continued to thank the individuals who worked on the project, including those in the Lees-McRae community and those working with the USDA.
USDA-RD provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for rural Americans. Their financial assistance can support infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities and public safety. USDA-RD State Director Reginald Speight hopes this loan will better the lives of those in the Lees-McRae community.
“There are exponential opportunities and impacts that arise when we do things like this. As people matriculate to this campus and they’re in the hallways, in the classrooms, we don’t know who those individuals are going to be or become or how far they go in this world but they can say that they got their start here,” said Speight. “My name may never be attached to it, but in my travels when I hear something about Lees-McRae and the great work that the community did, I know I had a small piece in that, and I am elated by that opportunity.”
Speight acknowledged the hard work of USDA-RD Loan Specialist Joshua Carswell in his efforts to secure the funding for Lees-McRae. Carwell discussed that though the USDA is typically known for agricultural and nutrition efforts, rural development is a focus to improve the quality of life for Americans. He shares that projects focused on education are most important to him.
“To me the education projects always touch my heart the most,” said Carswell. “Teachers are such a vital role in the community, I greatly appreciate them.”
After Carswell discussed the “red tape” the organization had to navigate through to make this project possible, King introduced the Banner Elk mayor, Brenda Lyerly.
Lyerly welcomed the USDA-RD staff to Banner Elk and shared her gratitude to those who worked on the project.
“It has been cited that all growth and improvement made to a college or university greatly impacts the town where the institution is located, and this is definitely a boom for Banner Elk to have this new project and this growth,” said Lyerly. “I am very grateful that the USDA sees the value in this community and is making this all possible.”
In addition to representatives from Lees-McRae and the USDA, other guests in attendance were North Carolina State Senator Warren Daniel, representatives from the offices of US Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, Avery County Board of Commissioners Chair Martha Hicks, Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen and members of the Banner Elk Town Council.
Construction on the new building is scheduled to begin this summer. McCarty Holsaple McCarty architects and interior designers, Partners Development and Frank L. Blum Construction Company are responsible for the designs and construction.
