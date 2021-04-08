BOONE — This is the last week to view the work of Maggie Flanigan. Visit the King Street Art Collective Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Don’t miss the Meet the Artist Reception on Saturday, April 10 from 5-7 p.m.
Flanigan was a recipient of the 2020 Regional Artist Support Grant. This grant is made possible with funds from the North Carolina Arts Council and is administered by the Watauga Arts Council along with three neighboring county arts councils. This solo exhibit is an expansion of the work Maggie submitted for the 18th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition, hosted by the Turchin Center.
This exhibit tells the story of conflict, uncertainty and shifting realities through a young woman’s eyes. Flanigan lost all access to her art due to COVID-19. Her gallery demonstrates her adaptability, creativity and innovation that allowed her to shift her complex chemical process to work in a closet with limited tools and chemistry.
The show is a combination of process and concept that come together in a parallel manner up until the shift into a global pandemic. The simplistic black and white, contrasted with her color images and written pieces bring light to the unpredictability of today’s world. The images for this show are small prints from a 35mm film camera that preview her moments when two things can be true at once and this often leaves her in “a clouded version of reality.”
Flanigan said that this work, “relates to internal conflicts in an almost self-indulgent narrative of my own struggles through life, relationships, religion, spirituality and logic in the midst of losing all sense of stability.”
King Street Art Collective is a project of the Watauga Arts Council. This exhibit will be available until April 10 during gallery hours. Gallery hours are Thursday — Friday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The King Street Art Collective is located at 585 West King Street, across from the Jones House and above Doe Ridge Pottery. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday by calling the Watauga Arts Council office, (828) 264-1789. Learn more about this show and all the Watauga Arts Council happenings on their website, watauga-arts.org.
