BOONE — The King Street Farmer’s Market is hosting its second annual celebration of Appalachian culture, on Sept. 27.
There are several activities planned for this event including live traditional Appalachian music, The Brick Oven Pizza food truck, a seed swap, a cider press demonstration as well as a flatfoot dancing demonstration. The market staff has a local food trivia board and a cooking demonstration highlighting Appalachian culinary history by Food Hub producer eightpointfive.
Another Food Hub producer, Bug Lovers, will sell its native Appalachian plants at the market. The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will table and hand out their information. Professors from the Appalachian Studies department will also be handing out information. This is one of the biggest events of the season and you won’t want to miss it.
