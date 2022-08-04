BOONE — The King Street Farmer’s Market is hosting a Women in Leadership Day to highlight local women in leadership roles at the Aug. 9 market.
The market will highlight different women leaders in the community on its Instagram and Facebook pages.
Watauga Women in Leadership will table and bring a game with lots of fantastic prizes and incentives, including Stick Boy gift cards, App State picnic blankets, mugs and more.
There will also be a cooking demonstration by Margie Mansure from the Cooperative Extension. At the market manager’s booth, attendees can pick up a networking scavenger hunt game and receive a $5 voucher to the market if they complete it.
Live music from Watkins Band will fill the air, and Brick Oven Pizza is back at the market.
The King Street Farmer’s Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an outdoor retail space for local farmers and producers during the months of May through October and provides community members an opportunity to conveniently access quality food.
For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow the King Street Market on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.
