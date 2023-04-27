BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is returning for its seventh season to offer delicious, healthy, fresh, local foods and products.
The King Street Farmers Market is the weekday connection to fresh produce and more. The Farmers Market will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from May through October at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in front of the Watauga County Health Department.
The market will have more than 30 vendors, which will sell a range of products such as produce, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods, sweets, crafts, wellness and more. The market also announced it will be host more special events, weekly kids’ activities, cooking demonstrations and live music. This seasons’ special events include Kid’s Art Day, a Year of the Trail celebration, Tomato Day, Dia Latino, Senior Day and more.
On May 2, the market is kicking off the season with special guests Carolina Monger Food Truck, Wildwood Market prepared foods, live music and a cooking demonstration by Amelia Fleckenstein — a nutrition educator from Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We are looking forward to another great season at the King Street Farmers Market and are looking forward to seeing so many of our vendors return, while we welcome so many new vendors that are offering exciting products,” said Rachel Kinard, BRWIA’s Farmers Market Manager. “We also look forward to seeing the community come out weekly to mingle and shop with our local producers.”
The King Street Farmers Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers who receive SNAP benefits, so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food.
Farmers’ markets are an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local food supports your community by helping local small farms and business owners and by stimulating the local economy.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.