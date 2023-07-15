unnamed.jpg

Local Food Day at the Tuesday Farmers Market.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market is hosting a High Country Local Food Day on Tuesday July 18 at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

Join the market on Tuesday, July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. for a cookout-style market. The market will have cornhole, live music and BRWIA staff member Sarah Edmondson behind the grill making burgers and vegetarian kebabs.

  

