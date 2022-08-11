BOONE — The King Street Farmers’ Market highlighted Women in Leadership at the market on Aug. 9.

In the week before the Women in Leadership market, the social media pages for the market highlighted women leaders in the area. Rachel Kinard, the farmers’ market manager and Double Up Food Bucks coordinator for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, has made an effort to highlight different voices in the community. Kinard has worked on projects such as Queer Day, Latino Day and now Women in Leadership Day at the market.

