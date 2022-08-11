BOONE — The King Street Farmers’ Market highlighted Women in Leadership at the market on Aug. 9.
In the week before the Women in Leadership market, the social media pages for the market highlighted women leaders in the area. Rachel Kinard, the farmers’ market manager and Double Up Food Bucks coordinator for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, has made an effort to highlight different voices in the community. Kinard has worked on projects such as Queer Day, Latino Day and now Women in Leadership Day at the market.
The event was created by both Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture as well as The Watauga Women in Leadership. The Watauga Women in Leadership group had a booth at the event that had a trivia wheel with questions about women in leadership roles to win free prizes.
Watauga Women in Leadership provide professional development opportunities and networking opportunities to women of all ages, Amy Odom a committee member for Watauga Women in Leadership said.
The farmers’ market featured all of the regular vendors as well as few special guests including a musical performance from “The Band Watkins.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.