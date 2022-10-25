BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market comes to a finish with a Fall Festival that commemorated the closing of the season.
Festivities began at 5 p.m. with a costume contest. Winners included cutest costume and cutest pet. A craft station was set up for children to create pumpkin puppets. A photo booth set with decorations, hay bales and costumes was available for community members to take fall themed photos.
"It's been a great market season. It's been nice like it's been slowly winding down. And I think like, everyone's ready for a break, but we're really excited about the Winter Market. So, we have a lot of vendors that started here this season and then they're going to also be at the Winter markets," said Rachel Kinard said.
The King Street Farmers Market is a reliable source for fresh produce and fun. It is one of the smaller markets in the area, that is rapidly growing in size thanks to the hard work of Rachel Kinard, the market manager and facilitator of the fresh ideas that Boone has experienced this past year. Kinard creates a safe space for everyone at the market, and has made an effort to highlight voices of different people in the community throughout the entire summer.
Kinard has celebrated seniors, the Latinx population and the LGBTQ+ community through special days at the Market. To celebrate the hard work of all the participants at market, the finale was the celebration of the changing of the seasons.
The Winter Market comes to Boone in early December at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center in Downtown Boone. It will be on every Saturday and will continue until March.
