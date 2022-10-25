BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market comes to a finish with a Fall Festival that commemorated the closing of the season. 

Festivities began at 5 p.m. with a costume contest. Winners included cutest costume and cutest pet. A craft station was set up for children to create pumpkin puppets. A photo booth set with decorations, hay bales and costumes was available for community members to take fall themed photos. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.